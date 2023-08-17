Sanara MedTech’s (SMTI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.85. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 1,900.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

