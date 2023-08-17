Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 4.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Elevance Health worth $1,847,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.06. The stock had a trading volume of 265,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

