Sanders Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,043,270 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,476. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

