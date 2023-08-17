Sanders Capital LLC Has $690.93 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $690,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

