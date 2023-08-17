Sanders Capital LLC Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 852,014 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Northrop Grumman worth $979,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $429.40. The company had a trading volume of 148,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,476. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $421.73 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.