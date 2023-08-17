Sanders Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,396 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $89,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 13,250,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,554,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

