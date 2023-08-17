Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $147.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.21. 249,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

