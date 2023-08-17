Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 1,302,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

