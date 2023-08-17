Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $90,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,514. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

