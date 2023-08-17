Scotiabank Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $9.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.