SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SCYX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 826,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

