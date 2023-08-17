Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $112,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $68,520,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,247. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

