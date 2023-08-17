Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.09.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

