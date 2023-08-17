Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SJW Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for SJW Group in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of SJW opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.54. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

