Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seazen Group from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seazen Group

Seazen Group Price Performance

About Seazen Group

Shares of SZENF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Seazen Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.