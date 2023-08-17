SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,110. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.