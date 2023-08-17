SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of LEDS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,110. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
