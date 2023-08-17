Sepio Capital LP Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.