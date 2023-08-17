Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $6,146,225. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $331.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.03. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

