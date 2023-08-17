Sepio Capital LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.