Sepio Capital LP Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 519,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,379,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

