Sepio Capital LP Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

MANH opened at $189.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $208.31.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,206 shares of company stock worth $1,685,274 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

