Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.09. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.