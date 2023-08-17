Sepio Capital LP Sells 132 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DECK opened at $556.91 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $568.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

