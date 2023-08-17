Sepio Capital LP Sells 164 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Nordson by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.