Sepio Capital LP Sells 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %
PG stock opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.23.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
