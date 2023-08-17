Sepio Capital LP Sells 321 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

