Sepio Capital LP Sells 411 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 17.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

