Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,472. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $437.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,155.47% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Seres Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

