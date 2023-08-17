Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $6.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

