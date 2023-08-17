Serum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.22 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Serum has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

