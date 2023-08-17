Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC cut Shaftesbury Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.