Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, HSBC cut Shaftesbury Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

