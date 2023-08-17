Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shapeways Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 4,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 39.80% and a negative net margin of 76.03%.

Insider Activity at Shapeways

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

In related news, CEO Greg Kress bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,581 shares in the company, valued at $222,690.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Shapeways by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 52.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.