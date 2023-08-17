Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAWLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shawcor

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shawcor Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

(Get Free Report)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.