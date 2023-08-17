Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Shares of SHW opened at $272.95 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.07 and a 200 day moving average of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

