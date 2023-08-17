Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 5.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.26. Approximately 867,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,292,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,823 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

