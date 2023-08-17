Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of SHG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 104,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,932. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

