Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Decreases By 11.9%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.8 days.
AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. AMG Critical Materials has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $56.87.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMG Critical Materials
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Social Media
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.