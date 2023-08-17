Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Increases By 6.1%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 380,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,612. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Guggenheim increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

