Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Grows By 5.8%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

BOLT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 57,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.87. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

