Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Drops By 9.4%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRAG. TheStreet upgraded Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

BRAG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 17,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $121.97 million, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 0.69. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

