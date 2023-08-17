Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Rises By 7.8%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTWN remained flat at $10.32 on Wednesday. 14,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,906. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of -114.65 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

