Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Increases By 6.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 60,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Cars.com by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cars.com by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

