Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Grows By 5.5%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 595,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

