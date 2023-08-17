Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Declines By 13.4%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 2,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $70,756.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $91,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

