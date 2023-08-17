Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rises By 8.3%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock remained flat at $5.13 on Wednesday. 94,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.47. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 21.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 866,532 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

