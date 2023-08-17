Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Drops By 9.4%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 17,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 346,478 shares in the company, valued at $949,349.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 56.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 139,373 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DNMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 503,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,796. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on DNMR

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.