Short Interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rises By 6.4%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $593,100. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. 621,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,948. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.