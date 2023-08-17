Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Decreases By 7.8%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.65. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

