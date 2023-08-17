Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Declines By 7.6%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 23,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Dropbox Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DBX opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957,669 shares of company stock worth $24,885,746 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

