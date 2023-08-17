Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Drops By 10.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.